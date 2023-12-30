Accident - Four injured in head-on collision in Hildesheim

Four people were slightly injured in a head-on collision on the L485 in Hildesheim. The crash occurred when a 40-year-old woman turned off at a junction in her car on Friday evening. She collided with the car of an oncoming 44-year-old woman, as the police reported on Saturday. Both drivers and two underage passengers were slightly injured in the accident. The injured were taken to hospital.

Press release

Source: www.stern.de