- Four injured in collision of police car and car

In a collision between a police car and a car at an intersection in Munich, four people were slightly injured. According to the fire department, an ambulance took a 22-year-old police officer and the 48-year-old driver of the car to hospitals on Thursday. There were two more police officers in the police vehicle who were also slightly injured. The 48-year-old was alone in his car at the time of the accident in the Ramersdorf-Perlach district.

The Innsbrucker Ring was closed coming from the highway. A pedestrian crossing pole was also hit in the collision. The system was reportedly turned off and dismantled by the fire department. The cause of the accident and the extent of the damage were initially unknown, according to a police spokeswoman.

