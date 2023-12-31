Hanover - Four injured in car accident in Hanover

Four people have been injured in a collision between two cars in Hanover-Vinhorst. One of the two vehicles overturned in the accident on Saturday evening and came to rest on its roof, according to the fire department. According to the fire department, the two cars involved in the accident were badly damaged. Two cars parked on the side of the road were also damaged. The four occupants, aged 20, 29 and 30, were only slightly injured. The 29-year-old was taken to hospital, the others refused transportation to hospital. The cause of the accident and the exact course of events were initially unclear.

Source: www.stern.de