Hanover - Four injured in car accident in Hanover
Four people have been injured in a collision between two cars in Hanover-Vinhorst. One of the two vehicles overturned in the accident on Saturday evening and came to rest on its roof, according to the fire department. According to the fire department, the two cars involved in the accident were badly damaged. Two cars parked on the side of the road were also damaged. The four occupants, aged 20, 29 and 30, were only slightly injured. The 29-year-old was taken to hospital, the others refused transportation to hospital. The cause of the accident and the exact course of events were initially unclear.
PM
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de