Eifel - Four injured in accident: Twelve-year-old seriously injured

Two adults and two children have been injured in a collision between two cars on a country road near Prüm in the Eifel region. A twelve-year-old child and a 45-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the car accident on Friday, while the other two escaped with minor injuries, according to the police. The woman had been driving on country road 1 from Roth to Auw and, for an initially unexplained reason, left the lane with her car on a left-hand bend. Her car collided head-on with an oncoming car.

The 47-year-old driver of this car and his eleven-year-old son were slightly injured in the collision. The twelve-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries, as did the person suspected of causing the accident in the other car.

