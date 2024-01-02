Neubrandenburg - Four injured and 100,000 euros damage after accident

An accident in Neubrandenburg has left four people injured, some of them seriously, and several cars badly damaged. According to the police, a 44-year-old man drove into oncoming traffic on Tuesday afternoon for unknown reasons. His car collided with four others. One person was seriously injured and three others were slightly injured. Three vehicles were no longer roadworthy. According to the police, the damage is estimated at around 100,000 euros. It is suspected that the 44-year-old was drunk. However, a breath alcohol level was not available. However, a blood sample was taken.

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de