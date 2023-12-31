Havelland - Four injured after accident on country road in Havelland

Four people have been injured in a car accident in Havelland - including children. Five occupants were traveling in a car on country road 17 in Kleßen-Görne in the early hours of Saturday evening, a police spokesperson said on Sunday. For reasons as yet unexplained, the car left the road and came to a halt in an adjacent field.

As a result, three people were slightly injured in the accident and were taken to hospital. One adult was flown to a clinic by rescue helicopter with more serious injuries. There was no danger to life. The L17 was closed for around two hours. Reportnet24 had previously reported on the accident.

"Reportnet24"

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de