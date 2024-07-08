Accident - Four injured after accident at intersection

At an accident near Dennheritz in the Zwickau district, four people have been injured, two of them severely. A 77-year-old driver failed to notice a car at a crossing on Sunday afternoon and collided with it, according to the police. The 77-year-old woman was lightly injured, while the other driver and a child seated with her in the car were severely injured. Another passenger was lightly injured.

