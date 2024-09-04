- Four individuals sustain injuries in a vehicular collision close to Kröv.

In a mishap close to Kröv, which falls under Bernkastel-Wittlich district, four individuals ended up hurt. As per police reports, a motorist disregarded the right of way of another vehicle, attempting to merge onto a federal highway, resulting in a collision. The injured passengers from both vehicles were transported to nearby medical facilities. The extent of their wounds was initially uncertain.

