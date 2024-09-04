Four individuals succumb to gunfire during a school rampage in Georgia.

The principal authority in charge, Chris Hoey, conveyed to reporters, "the perpetrator is under arrest." He mentioned, "the suspect is a 14-year-old pupil at the educational institution." The casualties included two pupils and two teachers, Hoey further disclosed. The presumed shooter gave up shortly following law enforcement action and will be "charged with homicide," the principal authority stated.

Legal authorities in Georgia revealed their intentions to try the minor as an adult.

The incident took place at Apalachee High School, situated close to Winder, approximately 70 kilometers northeast of Atlanta's capital. The reasons behind the shooter's actions remained unclear initially. Students were gradually evacuated from the school premises and gathered on a sports field, as reported by domestic media. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, emergency services treated several injured individuals on-site.

Initially, parents were advised not to approach the school due to safety concerns. Once the situation escaped control, they were permitted to collect their children. Long lines of parked vehicles were spotted around the school building.

A student revealed to Fox 5 News that he spotted blood on the floor and a corpse as he was directed out of the building. At first, he believed the sounds were a "joke." However, he then heard "further shots and screams." A different 17-year-old student informed ABC that he and his classmates secured their classroom door and hid within while listening to screams from outside.

Sheriff Jude Smith declared that a school safety officer stationed at the school had apprehended the shooter. The individual then surrendered and lay down on the ground.

Kamala Harris, a Democratic presidential contender, urged an end to "this epidemic of gun violence in our nation" during a campaign event in New Hampshire. Donald Trump, a Republican presidential aspirant, described the shooter as a "sick and twisted maniac" in a post on his personal platform.

U.S. President Joe Biden remarked that the day was intended for the joyful resumption of the new school year in Winder. Instead, it now serves as "another horrifying reminder of how gun violence persistently devastates our communities."

"Throughout the country, students are learning to hide and duck for cover instead of reading and writing. We cannot continue to tolerate this as the norm," the president stated.

Gun violence remains prevalent in the U.S., with more weapons than citizens. Schools continue to endure deadly violence and shootings. In May 2022, a Uvalde, Texas, school shooting shook the nation's consciousness. An 18-year-old acquired a legally purchased assault rifle to murder 19 students and two instructors.

Biden has persistently urged Congress to take action against this "epidemic" throughout his tenure. In contrast, his predecessor, Trump, advocated vehemently for the right to private gun ownership.

Public surveys reveal that a majority of U.S. citizens support stricter firearm regulations. However, all such initiatives have failed so far due to intense political opposition, including from the potent gun lobby.

As per the activist organization Gun Violence Archive, over 384 mass shootings involving four or more victims have occurred this year. The group has reported over 11,570 gun-related fatalities for the year so far. In the U.S., firearms have grown to be the leading cause of death among young citizens.

