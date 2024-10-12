Four individuals perished in a blazing inferno at a gas station in Chechnya.

In a blaze at a fuel station in Chechnya on the weekend, four lives were lost, among them two innocent children. The Russian republic's authorities published visuals of over two dozen firefighters putting out the blaze at the almost completely ruined gas station, situated in the heart of Grozny. Various vehicles also went up in flames. Footage circulating online depicted a colossal fireball.

The Russian Emergency Services later announced the fire's suppression. "Sadly, four individuals perished, including two children," they declared.

Recently, there have been a series of fatal explosions at fuel stations across the North Caucasus republics of Russia. Last September, 13 individuals lost their lives in an explosion at a fuel station in Dagestan. A comparable incident in Dagestan, from last August, led to 35 fatalities and numerous injuries.

The intense fire engulfed several vehicles, causing them to burst into flames. Despite the efforts of numerous firefighters, the flames continued to resemble a towering fireball.

