Ski jumping - Four Hills Tournament: Wellinger leads after first round

Andreas Wellinger is in the lead at half-time at the opening round of the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf. After the first of two rounds and a formidable jump of 139.5 meters, the 28-year-old ski jumper is ahead of Ryoyu Kobayashi from Japan and Austria's Stefan Kraft. Local hero Karl Geiger is fourth.

Pius Paschke, Philipp Raimund and Stephan Leyhe from the team of national coach Stefan Horngacher also reached the second round. Defending champion Halvor Egner Granerud from Norway was unable to do so. The 27-year-old was eliminated in the first round after a jump of just 105.5 meters and already has no chance of winning the overall title again.

Source: www.stern.de