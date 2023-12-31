Ski jumping - Four Hills Tournament completely without Eisenbichler

The 72nd Four Hills Tournament of ski jumpers will take place completely without former world champion Markus Eisenbichler. As expected, the 32-year-old Bavarian was not included in the national group of the German Ski Association (DSV) for the New Year's competition in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Eisenbichler completed training jumps in Planica, Slovenia, after Christmas instead.

The 2019 individual world champion has not been part of Stefan Horngacher's A-squad since the start of the season. The national coach and former ski jumper Sven Hannawald have recently been critical of the experienced athlete. For the national group, the ski association appointed Constantin Schmid, Martin Hamann, Felix Hoffmann and Luca Roth. At the Tournament opener in Oberstdorf, Horngacher had decided not to field the additional starters for the organizing association alongside the A-squad around Andreas Wellinger. The qualification will take place in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on New Year's Eve (1.45 pm/ZDF and Eurosport).

Source: www.stern.de