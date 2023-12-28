Skip to content
Four Hills Tournament begins with qualification in Oberstdorf

The 72nd Four Hills Tournament of ski jumpers begins with the qualification in Oberstdorf. This Thursday (16:30/ARD and Eurosport), Andreas Wellinger and Co. will have to master the first compulsory task and secure their ticket for the opening competition this Friday. Wellinger, Karl Geiger and...

The Schattenberg ski jump in Oberstdorf. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Ski jumping - Four Hills Tournament begins with qualification in Oberstdorf

The 72nd Four Hills Tournament of ski jumpers begins with the qualification in Oberstdorf. This Thursday (16:30/ARD and Eurosport), Andreas Wellinger and Co. will have to master the first compulsory task and secure their ticket for the opening competition this Friday. Wellinger, Karl Geiger and Pius Paschke are among the favorites for the season highlight around the turn of the year after strong previous performances. The top contender for the golden eagle is Austria's Stefan Kraft, who has dominated the winter so far. 25,000 spectators are expected at the competition in the Allgäu on Friday (17:15).

