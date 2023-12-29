Ski jumping - Four Hills Tournament begins: opening competition in Oberstdorf

The hunt for the golden eagle begins this Friday at the 72nd Four Hills Tournament. In what is traditionally the first competition on the large Schattenberg ski jump, three German ski jumpers are in with a chance of a top placing. Andreas Wellinger, Pius Paschke and local hero Karl Geiger are ranked second to fourth in the overall World Cup. Only the Austrian Stefan Kraft has been stronger so far this season.

Wellinger won the qualification on Thursday ahead of Geiger and the Slovenian Peter Prevc. Top favorite Kraft did not make it past seventh place. The competition starts on Friday (17:15/ARD and Eurosport) in front of more than 25,000 spectators in the sold-out arena.

Source: www.stern.de