Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspius paschkeski jumpingstefan kraftopening jumpgermanyandreas wellingerfour hills tourkarl geigeroverall world cupNordic skiingwinter sportsbavariacompetitionoberstdorfworld cuphuntaustria

Four Hills Tournament begins: opening competition in Oberstdorf

The hunt for the golden eagle begins this Friday at the 72nd Four Hills Tournament. In what is traditionally the first competition on the large Schattenberg ski jump, three German ski jumpers are in with a chance of a top placing. Andreas Wellinger, Pius Paschke and local hero Karl Geiger are...

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
Stefan Kraft from Austria in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Stefan Kraft from Austria in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Ski jumping - Four Hills Tournament begins: opening competition in Oberstdorf

The hunt for the golden eagle begins this Friday at the 72nd Four Hills Tournament. In what is traditionally the first competition on the large Schattenberg ski jump, three German ski jumpers are in with a chance of a top placing. Andreas Wellinger, Pius Paschke and local hero Karl Geiger are ranked second to fourth in the overall World Cup. Only the Austrian Stefan Kraft has been stronger so far this season.

Wellinger won the qualification on Thursday ahead of Geiger and the Slovenian Peter Prevc. Top favorite Kraft did not make it past seventh place. The competition starts on Friday (17:15/ARD and Eurosport) in front of more than 25,000 spectators in the sold-out arena.

Information on the Four Hills Tournament Results Four Hills Tournament The overall World Cup standings News on ski jumping from the German Ski Association

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The police lettering on an emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Police: Man bites female officer

A 27-year-old man is said to have bitten the finger of a policewoman in Frankfurt. He behaved aggressively and resisted after being arrested at the police station on Wednesday, the police announced on Thursday. The man had previously allegedly hit and injured a 43-year-old man. When he was...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public
Yesterday's water level of the Saale below Giebichenstein Castle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation on the Saale in Halle eases

The water level of the Saale has receded in Halle. At 4.60 meters on Thursday afternoon at the Trotha lower gauge, the flood situation in the city had eased further compared to the previous day, according to the city administration. The peak was at 4.94 meters. Up to a water level of 4.50...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Suspected thief caught after burglaries

After a series of burglaries in allotment gardens in Ebersbach-Neugersdorf in eastern Saxony, the police have arrested a suspect. The 35-year-old woman was arrested in an allotment garden after a witness tip-off, the police announced on Thursday. Over the Christmas holidays, 15 allotment...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public

Latest

The police lettering on an emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Police: Man bites female officer

A 27-year-old man is said to have bitten the finger of a policewoman in Frankfurt. He behaved aggressively and resisted after being arrested at the police station on Wednesday, the police announced on Thursday. The man had previously allegedly hit and injured a 43-year-old man. When he was...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public
Yesterday's water level of the Saale below Giebichenstein Castle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Flood situation on the Saale in Halle eases

The water level of the Saale has receded in Halle. At 4.60 meters on Thursday afternoon at the Trotha lower gauge, the flood situation in the city had eased further compared to the previous day, according to the city administration. The peak was at 4.94 meters. Up to a water level of 4.50...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Suspected thief caught after burglaries

After a series of burglaries in allotment gardens in Ebersbach-Neugersdorf in eastern Saxony, the police have arrested a suspect. The 35-year-old woman was arrested in an allotment garden after a witness tip-off, the police announced on Thursday. Over the Christmas holidays, 15 allotment...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public