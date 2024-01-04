Skip to content
Four dead sheep and one goat killed after wolf attacks

Once extinct for a long time, wolves have re-established themselves in today's Hesse - to the annoyance of shepherds.

Four wolves recently killed a total of four sheep and one goat in Hesse. The three attacks in November 2023 were detected in the districts of Fulda, Lahn-Dill and Rheingau-Taunus, as announced by the Hesse Wolf Center at the State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG) in Wiesbaden on Thursday. Wolf DNA was recovered in all cases. Another sheep is considered missing. In two cases, the animals were not sufficiently protected, according to HLNUG.

The identity of the individual wolves was verified by the Senckenberg Center for Wildlife Genetics in Gelnhausen (Main-Kinzig district). The pair of wolves in the district of Fulda have already attacked livestock on several occasions. According to HLNUG, the female wolf in the Rheingau-Taunus district is a descendant of a pair of wolves from the Rüdesheim territory. The female wolf in the Lahn-Dill district has been considered sedentary there since 2022/2023.

Livestock farmers throughout Hesse should expect wolves to pass through at any time. The Landesbetrieb Landwirtschaft Hessen advises on herd protection measures such as electric fences. According to the HLNUG, livestock farmers are also entitled to financial compensation if a farm animal is demonstrably harmed by a wolf.

For more than a century and a half, wolves were thought to be extinct in Hesse. In the meantime, the animals have re-established themselves in the region - to the annoyance of grazing livestock farmers.

