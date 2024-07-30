Four dead in floods in China

Floods in the country's center have claimed the lives of four people in China. Three people are still missing, as reported by Chinese state media.

Tropical Storm "Gaemi" brought heavy rainfall and flooding to large parts of the country, leading Chinese authorities to issue the second-highest alert level, orange, on Monday.

In the city of Zixing, some 1,500 kilometers southwest of the capital Beijing, over 11,000 residents were evacuated after heavy rains damaged nearly 900 homes and more than a thousand streets. In the northeast of the country, there were also heavy rains, with another 10,000 people being moved to safety along the Yalu River bordering North Korea due to flooding.

Four emergency shelters were set up in Zixing to accommodate the displaced residents. Despite the efforts, four more families were left without a home due to the extensive damage.

