- Four-day trip to Colombia begins

Prince Harry (39) and Duchess Meghan (43) may no longer be official members of the British Royal Family, but they continue to make quasi-royal international trips. After their visit to Nigeria three months ago, the couple has started a four-day stay in Colombia.

On August 15, the son of King Charles III (75) and his wife arrived in the capital, Bogotá. There, they were welcomed by Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez (42). Photos show Meghan, who wore an elegant dark blue pantsuit for the reception, warmly embracing the politician.

Coffee Hour and Further Appointments

As reported by Harper's Bazaar, which is officially accompanying the trip, the couple received an undefined welcome gift from Márquez before joining a traditional half-hour coffee hour together. Afterwards, the trio went to a school where they discussed technological progress in Colombia with students aged 12 to 18.

For the next three days, there are more appointments scheduled, reminiscent of an official royal visit abroad: Harry and Meghan will tour Bogotá, then continue to Cartagena and Cali as part of a "cultural and social" visit. In San Juan de Pasto, they will attend a music and dance performance and also participate in a cybersecurity summit. Harry will also meet with participants in his Invictus Games. However, due to ongoing conflicts in the South American country, the exact itinerary remains secret.

Personal Invitation from the Vice President

The visit to Colombia follows a personal invitation from the Vice President. Márquez had seen the Netflix documentary about the Sussexes and was "moved" by it. "This is a woman who deserves to come to our country and share her story. She will undoubtedly be a source of strength for so many women around the world," she explained her decision to invite Meghan to Colombia by letter.

The trip aims to "build bridges and open doors" to combat the problem of cyberbullying and online discrimination, especially among young people. Additionally, the presence of the royals is intended to support the leadership role of women in Colombia.

During their stay in Colombia, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan expressed gratitude for the warm welcome they received from Vice President Francia Márquez, who was moved by their story as depicted in the Netflix documentary. Other than their coffee hour, the trio visited a school in Bogotá to discuss technological advancements with local students.

Despite the secretive nature of their itinerary due to ongoing conflicts in Colombia, the couple's visit to the country is highlighted by their focus on combating cyberbullying and supporting women's leadership roles. This "Other" issue of cyberbullying and online discrimination is an essential aspect of their visit, as they aim to "build bridges and open doors" for young people in Colombia.

Read also: