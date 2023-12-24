Four arrests in Austria in operation against Islamist network

Previously, the Bild newspaper had reported that the security authorities in Austria, Germany and Spain had received information that an Islamist extremist cell was possibly planning to carry out several attacks in Europe on New Year's Eve or Christmas. Targets could also be Christmas services in Cologne, Vienna and Madrid. In Cologne, the police took special protective measures for the cathedral on Saturday evening due to a "danger alert" and searched the place of worship with sniffer dogs into the night.

Bild" and ARD also reported the arrest of a suspected Islamist in Germany. According to information from the ARD capital city studio, the man was arrested in Saarland. He is said to have been known to the authorities as an extremist for a long time.

According to "Bild", the suspects arrested in Austria and Germany are said to be Tajiks. They are therefore linked to the Afghan branch of the jihadist militia Islamic State (IS), which calls itself the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISPK).

According to the police, the threat warning for Cologne Cathedral related to New Year's Eve, but the security measures were brought forward to the Christmas period. After the search, the cathedral was temporarily closed, but then reopened for the events on Sunday.

In Vienna, the police explained on Saturday that due to a "current threat assessment" by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the still elevated terror alert level, there is "generally an increased risk in Austria" during the Christmas holidays. The authorities have increased the appropriate protective measures.

