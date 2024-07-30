- Four arrests for drug dealing, SEK use.

Following a suspected large-scale drug deal in the Schaumburg district, four suspects have been arrested. The police operation was preceded by conspiratorial observations, supported by witness tips, according to the Nienburg/Schaumburg police department.

Additionally, the apartment of a 39-year-old suspect is being searched, as it cannot be ruled out that he possesses firearms. The search is being conducted by the Special Forces Command (SEK) and deployment forces from the Schaumburg, Hameln, Nienburg, and North Rhine-Westphalia regions. This operation is still ongoing.

The suspect from Auetal is believed to have acquired a significant amount of narcotics. The other three suspects are said to have been at his location for the deal, according to police. They then drove off in a vehicle. When police attempted to stop and inspect the car, the driver accelerated. During the chase, the other two occupants allegedly threw drugs and cash out of the vehicle. Police later found and secured these evidence.

During the ensuing pursuit, the vehicle collided with a tree and caught fire. One suspect was arrested at the scene, while the other two were apprehended on foot after a brief escape. The suspects are from Rinteln and Auetal.

The suspect from Rinteln hails from Lower Saxony, as stated by the police. The drug-related activities are causing concern in various districts of Lower Saxony, including Schaumburg.

