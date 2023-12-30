Skip to content
Four accidents on the A2 and A33 after hailstorms: injuries

After a thunderstorm, several accidents occurred on highways 2 near Rheda-Wiedenbrück (Gütersloh district) and 33 near Bielefeld. A 22-year-old driver was seriously injured and two other drivers were slightly injured, according to the police. According to the report, there were four accidents...

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Gütersloh - Four accidents on the A2 and A33 after hailstorms: injuries

After a thunderstorm, several accidents occurred on highways 2 near Rheda-Wiedenbrück ( Gütersloh district) and 33 near Bielefeld. A 22-year-old driver was seriously injured and two other drivers were slightly injured, according to the police. According to the report, there were four accidents in less than an hour on Saturday night due to the sudden thunderstorm with heavy hail showers. "The roads were snow-white in just a few minutes," the statement said.

The 22-year-old had driven into an accident on the A2. A 24-year-old driver had crashed his car into the car of a 26-year-old during the hailstorm. The 22-year-old was taken to hospital. In the accidents on the A33, the cars skidded off the road due to the slippery road surface and crashed into the crash barriers. The police estimated the damage caused by the accidents on both highways at around 100,000 euros.

