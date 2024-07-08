Schools - Foundation stone laid for Ausschläger Weg educational campus

The construction work for the new approximately 120 million Euro education campus Ausschenler Weg in the Hamburg district of Borgfelde has officially begun. Mayor Peter Tschentscher, School Senator Ksenija Bekeris, and Finance Senator Andreas Dressel (all SPD) laid the foundation stone today for the center, which is scheduled to be completed in 2026 and will provide space for learning for around 3,900 young people.

According to the school administration, two vocational schools and the Berufliche Hochschule Hamburg (BHH) will find a new home on the site. Additionally, two sports halls, an auditorium, a library, and a canteen are planned. In a further construction phase, a dormitory for 180 apprentices is also planned.

The vocational school for logistics, shipping, and tourism, which was merged and is currently still located on two sites, is expected to receive new rooms on the campus next year. Common areas such as foyer, auditorium, and canteen will reportedly be shared by the approximately 2,000 female and male students with the students of the BHH.

In a second construction phase, space for the Berufliche Schule Burgstraße is being created, where its approximately 750 female and male students of general nursing education will be taught in the future. For the nursing apprentices, a learning environment is being created in which nursing situations can be simulated.

Andreas Dressel, as a member of the SPD, expressed his enthusiasm for the new education campus, stating that it would significantly contribute to the city's pool of skilled workers in the future.

