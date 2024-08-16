Skip to content
Fortnite is back on iPhones in the EU

For four years, 'Fortnite' could not be downloaded on iPhones. Now, thanks to the Digital Markets Act DMA, it's making a comeback in the EU. However, the game's developer Epic is not yet fully satisfied.

Epic Games, the developer of 'Fortnite', intentionally violated app store rules and was subsequently banned by Apple.

The online game "Fortnite" is once again available on iPhones after four years. However, this is only the case for the EU, where the new Digital Markets Act (DMA) has forced Apple to allow alternative app stores. Epic Games, the developer of "Fortnite", has launched its own app platform for the iPhone with initially three games.

The conflict between Epic and Apple began in August 2020. The gaming company attempted to circumvent the 15 or 30 percent fees that Apple charges for sales in its App Store.

Epic lost U.S. court cases over App Store ban

Epic smuggled a prepared version of the game past Apple's reviewers into the App Store. Afterwards, the option to purchase digital items while bypassing Apple was activated. The iPhone company then removed "Fortnite" from the App Store. Epic filed a lawsuit - U.S. courts ruled, however, that the removal was justified given the rule violation.

According to the European DMA law, Apple was designated this year as one of the powerful companies that must open their platforms like the iPhone operating system iOS. Therefore, Epic can now offer the alternative app store that founder and CEO Tim Sweeney has long wanted on iPhones.

"Probably more than a billion dollars in lost revenue"

Epic also criticizes that users need to take 15 steps to install the company's app store on their devices. Additionally, app developers who distribute their applications through it still have to pay some fees to the iPhone company. Apple sees this as a fair exchange for the value the platform brings them. Epic criticizes that it's not worth it for developers to use other distribution channels than Apple's own App Store. The EU Commission still has to decide whether it accepts Apple's implementation of the DMA rules.

Epic CEO Sweeney also said he doesn't regret starting the conflict. "We've probably missed out on more than a billion dollars in revenue because we've lost access to the global iOS customer base for four years," he estimated. "But what is the price of freedom?"

