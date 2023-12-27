Former world-class rider passes away at the age of 59

British-born Lesley McNaught achieved great success in show jumping for Switzerland and also worked there as a trainer after the end of her active career. Now, however, the Olympic silver medal winner has died at the age of 59.

Lesley McNaught celebrated her greatest sporting success at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, when she won silver in show jumping with the Swiss team. The British-born rider emigrated from England to mainland Europe at the age of 18, where she worked as a show jumping coach for the Swiss eventing team since 2020 after her long and impressive career. Now, however, McNaught has passed away at the age of 59.

"It is with deep sadness that Swiss Equestrian announces the passing of Lesley McNaught," announced the Swiss umbrella organization for equestrian sport, breeding, keeping and training. "As a true legend of show jumping, the Swiss rider achieved numerous successes around the world."

Damian Müller, President of Swiss Equestrian, paid tribute to McNaught as "an exceptional rider and a woman who put her heart and soul into her sport, the horses and the riders on the team. She leaves a huge gap. We express our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends." Out of respect for the family of the deceased, the association refrained from providing further information on the death. Her successor as a show jumping coach will also be discussed at a later date.

McNaught, who was born in Leicestershire in 1964, first came to international attention in 1981 as European Junior Champion, and after emigrating to Switzerland and marrying the Swiss show jumper Markus Mändli, she also gained citizenship there. In addition to two Swiss championship titles, she also won a World Championship medal and two European Team Championship titles and was one of the best female show jumpers in the world in the 1990s and 2000s. At the Summer Games in Sydney, only one fault separated the Swiss team from the German team, who won gold.

