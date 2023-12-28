Tournament in London - Former world champion Price eliminated from World Darts Championship

Former world champion Gerwyn Price has surprisingly been eliminated from the World Darts Championship in London. The Iceman, as the former rugby pro from Wales is known, lost 2:4 to Northern Ireland's Brendan Dolan in round three and will have to put a premature end to his dream of a second title after 2021.

Dolan could face Scottish former champion Gary Anderson in the round of 16 if the latter wins against Croatian outsider Boris Krcmar on Friday evening.

The afternoon session was dominated by the English. After Stephen Bunting's clear 4:0 win over German Florian Hempel, Joe Cullen also won (4:2 against compatriot Ryan Searle). Chris Dobey and Ross Smith played a thrilling duel with high scores and close sets. Dobey won 4:2 in the end after losing two consecutive sets after leading 2:0. He will now face world champion and compatriot Michael Smith in the round of 16.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de