European Handball Championship - Former world champion on goalkeeper pairing: "Ideal constellation"

Former world champion Henning Fritz believes the German handball team is "very well positioned" in the goalkeeper position for the home European Championships. The duo with the experienced Andreas Wolff and U21 world champion David Späth "is also my ideal constellation. It's perfect," Fritz told the German Press Agency.

"Andi Wolff has been proving his quality for years. He is the undisputed number one," Fritz said of the 32-year-old goalkeeper from top Polish club Industria Kielce. Although Späth is still young at 21, "he has already shown several times what he is capable of. And that both at the club and on the international stage. I've rarely seen anything like that from such a young man," said Fritz, praising the European Championship newcomer from cup winners Rhein-Neckar Löwen. "Both know their role. It's the perfect constellation."

The 49-year-old Fritz was one of the world's best goalkeepers in his playing days and won the title with the DHB team at the 2007 home World Cup. He hopes for similar success for the German team at the finals from January 10 to 28. His tip: "I know it from my own experience. On the one hand, you have to inspire yourself, but on the other, you can't let the pressure get too much. It's a mixture of everything. In the end, you can break it down to simply having fun doing what you love."

Source: www.stern.de