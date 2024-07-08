Soccer - Former world champion Häßler coaches Spandau district league team

Former World Champion Thomas Haßler will train a team in the upcoming season in amateur football in Berlin. The 58-year-old will be the head coach of Bezirksligist FC Spandau 06, as the club confirmed. Previously, both "Tagesspiegel" and the online portal "fupa.net" reported this.

The task at the eighth-tier club is not the first station of the European Champion from 1996 in his hometown. Previously, he had already coached BFC Preussen and Berlin United. His position at BFC Preussen was given up by the former national player with the nickname "Icke" in 2022 due to health reasons.

