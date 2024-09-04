- Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn is currently testifying in the Volkswagen trial.

What does "Mr. VW" Martin Winterkorn speak on regarding the diesel scandal accusations? For the second day of his trial at the Braunschweig Regional Court, a comprehensive defense statement is anticipated. Post this, the 77-year-old is set to share his perspectives on his involvement in one of Germany's significant industrial scandals.

The main points from the three-part indictment by the prosecution have been apparent since the trial commenced. The prosecutors believe that Winterkorn became aware of the emissions manipulation much earlier than he's previously stated, at the latest since May 2014. He's allegedly known about the use of illegal software in the USA during this period.

Winterkorn is accused of misleading VW customers about the cars' conditions with this knowledge. Moreover, the prosecutors claim that he failed to inform the capital market in a timely manner about the risks of penalty payments during the crucial September days of 2015. In 2017, he's said to have made false statements under oath before the parliamentary investigative committee. The principle of innocence is applicable.

With a relaxed demeanor at the trial's beginning, the ex-executive expressed his faith in the proceedings. His defense team argued that he denies the allegations and "hasn't deceived anyone" and "hasn't harmed anyone". "We are positively confident that all allegations against him can be disproven", his lawyer Felix Döhr stated. He does not anticipate more than 80 trial dates being required for this.

The Regional Court has set approximately 90 trial dates until September 2025. The emissions manipulation on millions of VW vehicles was uncovered in September 2015 by investigations from US environmental authorities and scientists, leading to the company's worst crisis historically. Winterkorn resigned, but he intended this as taking political responsibility.

Despite the ongoing trial, Winterkorn's legal team remains optimistic about the diesel business scandal accusations, firmly stating that their client has not deceived anyone in the diesel business and has not caused any harm. In a previous incident, Winterkorn testified under oath in 2017 regarding the diesel business, but the prosecution claims false statements were made during that testimony.

