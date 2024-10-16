Skip to content
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter granted his final request

Ex-president engages in vote-by-mail process.

 Max Becker
1 min read
Carter held the position of U.S. President from 1977 until 1981.
On October 1st, the revered figure and ex-U.S. President, Jimmy Carter, celebrated his centennial birthday. Expressing one final desire, he yearned to partake in the forthcoming presidential election. Recently, this wish was granted.

Two weeks subsequent to his 100th birthday, the esteemed ex-president cast his vote in the U.S. presidential election, according to his founded organization, the Carter Center. Reportedly, Carter opted for the mail-in voting option. A few weeks prior, he shared this aspiration with his family, as reported by the "Atlanta Journal-Constitution," mentioning his desire to witness the Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, secure victory.

Early voting for the November 3 presidential election commenced in the quaint town of Plains, Georgia, where Carter resides. Harris is challenged by her Republican counterpart, who served as a past president, with polls predicting a tight race.

Carter was showered with honors and well-wishes on his 100th birthday, becoming the first ex-U.S. president to reach this milestone. His tenure as president (1977-1981) dates back almost half a century. Often regarded as an unsuccessful president, he successfully pursued a second career as a representative for peace and human rights.

Post-presidency, Carter built a notable second career serving as a peace advocate and rights defender. He established the independent Carter Center in 1982, later receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his humanitarian work.

 Michael Bootcampf

 Anthony Ross


 Michael Bootcampf

 Anthony Ross
