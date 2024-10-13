Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsThe Hollywood

Former staff member alleges sexual misconduct against Kanye West

 and  Ksenia Johnson
2 min read
Over an extended period, Kanye West's conduct has grown progressively peculiar. Frequently, he is...
Over an extended period, Kanye West's conduct has grown progressively peculiar. Frequently, he is spotted in public donning a mask.

Former staff member alleges sexual misconduct against Kanye West

Singer-rapper Kanye West is under fire for alleged sexual assault against a previous worker. The accuser, Lauren Pisciotta, reportedly worked for West from 2021 to 2022, and it wasn't until West himself casually mentioned it that she realized what transpired. It's claimed that hip-hop artist Diddy (Sean Combs) was also present at the time.

In a revised lawsuit, Pisciotta alleges that during a recording session in California, West took advantage of her while she was under the influence of a drugged drink. According to People magazine, everyone present was forced to consume drinks, and the event was co-hosted by West and Combs. West is currently incarcerated in New York, awaiting trial for sex crimes.

However, Pisciotta does not accuse Combs, who is currently serving time for sex trafficking and extortion charges. It's reported that the drink that caused her to lose consciousness was provided by a studio assistant upon West's request. After drinking, Pisciotta felt disoriented, lost control of her body, and had trouble speaking. She has no recollection of the night's events.

Upon waking up the following morning, she felt physically unwell and confused. It wasn't until years later, while working for West once more, that she became aware of the incident when the topic of that night surfaced. West casually mentioned they had "engaged in a little something." Prior to this, Pisciotta had filed a lawsuit against her employer for wrongful termination and sexual harassment. She stated she received inappropriate texts and intimate photos of Yeezy employees, among other claims. These new charges were added to her June 2023 lawsuit.

In a previous role, Lauren Pisciotta worked at The Hollywood studios, where she encountered allegations of misconduct. After her departure, she learned that her recording session with Kanye West and Diddy at a Hollywood studio had been a turning point in her experiences with West.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Liam Gallagher Prefers Seriousness Over Humor.
Society

Liam Gallagher expresses displeasure.

Liam Gallagher expresses displeasure. The Gallagher siblings, Liam and Noel, hailing from the iconic British band Oasis, have been notorious for their ongoing feud. This long-standing animosity has left many fans skeptical, but surprisingly, they've agreed to a joint performance comeback. However, this announcement has sparked laughter from

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Divorce finalized in early September: Oliver Pocher and Amira Aly.
Society

Amira Aly strongly disagreed with Pocher's decision to divorce.

Amira Aly strongly disagreed with Pocher's decision to divorce. Oliver Pocher's divorce hasn't left Amira Aly unaffected. In her podcast, she talks about the emotional turmoil and consultations with psychologists. Her current relationship with her ex is also discussed. The breakup and eventual divorce

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Separated but permanetly linked: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, even in their divorce.
Society

Bruce's health status is currently stable.

Bruce's health status is currently stable. Following his dementia diagnosis being made public, Bruce Willis has largely stepped back from the limelight. Reports on his health condition are shared interchangeably by his present spouse, Emma, and former wife, Demi Moore. Recently, Demi discussed his situation at the 2024

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest