Former staff member alleges sexual misconduct against Kanye West

Singer-rapper Kanye West is under fire for alleged sexual assault against a previous worker. The accuser, Lauren Pisciotta, reportedly worked for West from 2021 to 2022, and it wasn't until West himself casually mentioned it that she realized what transpired. It's claimed that hip-hop artist Diddy (Sean Combs) was also present at the time.

In a revised lawsuit, Pisciotta alleges that during a recording session in California, West took advantage of her while she was under the influence of a drugged drink. According to People magazine, everyone present was forced to consume drinks, and the event was co-hosted by West and Combs. West is currently incarcerated in New York, awaiting trial for sex crimes.

However, Pisciotta does not accuse Combs, who is currently serving time for sex trafficking and extortion charges. It's reported that the drink that caused her to lose consciousness was provided by a studio assistant upon West's request. After drinking, Pisciotta felt disoriented, lost control of her body, and had trouble speaking. She has no recollection of the night's events.

Upon waking up the following morning, she felt physically unwell and confused. It wasn't until years later, while working for West once more, that she became aware of the incident when the topic of that night surfaced. West casually mentioned they had "engaged in a little something." Prior to this, Pisciotta had filed a lawsuit against her employer for wrongful termination and sexual harassment. She stated she received inappropriate texts and intimate photos of Yeezy employees, among other claims. These new charges were added to her June 2023 lawsuit.

In a previous role, Lauren Pisciotta worked at The Hollywood studios, where she encountered allegations of misconduct. After her departure, she learned that her recording session with Kanye West and Diddy at a Hollywood studio had been a turning point in her experiences with West.

Read also: