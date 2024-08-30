- Former partner Kubilay issues a public apology

This rollercoaster romance frequently made news, with tit-for-tat accusations of violence. Georgina Fleur (34) and her former partner, entrepreneur Kubilay Özdemir, no longer communicate, with Fleur raising their three-year-old child alone in Dubai. In the Allstars Dschungelcamp season (RTL, also available on RTL+), she shared reflections on the tumultuous relationship. Her ex has reportedly shown remorse in an interview with RTL and expressed a wish to reconnect with their daughter.

"Lost in Love"

Fleur claimed that the relationship started to fray during their first Christmas together, as she shared with her campmates. Later, "Kubi" reportedly sought to take part in "Das Sommerhaus der Stars" (2020) to illustrate that they were still together. However, disagreements ensued within the house. Fleur's rationale for enduring it was: "I was so drowned in love. [...] I was hooked on him."

Their daughter was born in 2021. Fleur stated that her ex's aggressive behavior towards her served as a catalyst for her to leave: "I found the courage through my daughter to leave him and rid myself of his existence." Earlier in the camp, she had expressed: "It saddens me to think about how sad it will be when I have to explain to her that she doesn't have a father." She also suggested that she would back contact between father and daughter: "You can send a card or call, just display interest in your own flesh and blood."

Sobriety for the Kids

In an interview with RTL, Kubilay Özdemir emphasized: "This is the right time to say: I love all my children, I love my older children and also my youngest daughter and son." About his daughter with Fleur, he said: "I want to establish contact with the child as soon as possible - the sooner, the better."

According to RTL, the entrepreneur has acknowledged and dealt with his personal issues, having remained sober for two years. "I've primarily transformed myself, I've worked on myself," Özdemir said. "I underwent numerous therapy sessions and spent a month in a rehabilitation clinic. It wasn't easy, I poured my heart into it. I did it mainly for my children." Regarding his outbursts in the relationship with Fleur, he said: "I apologize for everything. May I be pardoned." However, he has no plans to engage in a dialogue with his ex. "It's not out of spite. It's self-preservation for the sake of the child."

