Former NRA chief LaPierre jailed for 10 years for corruption

A court in New York has banned former NRA chief Wayne LaPierre from the organization for ten years due to corruption during his tenure. LaPierre "led the fraud," stated New York Attorney General Letitia James on the online platform X. The former NRA chief was accused of funding his lavish lifestyle from the lobby group's funds, including private jets, expensive meals, and family vacations in the Bahamas. "After years of corruption, the NRA and its leadership are finally being held accountable," James added. LaPierre and another NRA official were previously ordered to pay a $6.35 billion fine in January.

LaPierre, 74, stepped down as head of the powerful lobby group in January for unknown health reasons. Founded 150 years ago, the NRA advocates against stricter gun laws pushed by US Democrats. During election campaigns, the organization regularly donates tens of thousands of euros to Republican candidates.

The ban on LaPierre from the NRA is a consequence of his involvement in significant corruption during his tenure. Despite stepping down due to health reasons, he was accused of using the organization's funds for personal luxuries like private jets and vacations in the Bahamas.

