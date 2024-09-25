Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNews

Former NFL star Brett Favre publicly discloses his diagnosis of Parkinson's condition.

Veterан футбольной галлы Фэвр, Бретт, объявил вторник, что в последнее время был диагностирован болезнь Паркинсона.

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
During a September 24, 2024 session, Brett Favre testifies before the House Ways and Means...
During a September 24, 2024 session, Brett Favre testifies before the House Ways and Means Committee.

Former NFL star Brett Favre publicly discloses his diagnosis of Parkinson's condition.

The well-known football player was testifying before the House Ways and Means Committee during a hearing on revamping Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

He shared, in a somber tone, "Regrettably, I experienced a financial setback when I put money into a company I trusted was working on a groundbreaking concussion treatment. Though it's now too late for me, as I've been diagnosed with Parkinson's, this issue truly resonates with me."

Known for his remarkable career in the NFL, Favre made a lasting impact, particularly during his time with the Green Bay Packers. There, he led them to triumph in the 1996-97 Super Bowl and received three consecutive MVP awards from 1995-1997.

Favre was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

This is an evolving situation and will be updated.

Despite his successful football career, Brett Favre still found time to engage in other sports. Unfortunately, his financial investments in a sport-related venture didn't yield the expected results.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

The journey of the Sazanami might encounter unfavorable reception in Beijing.
Politics

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation The passage of the Chinese warship "Liaoning" between two Japanese islands stirs up Tokyo. As a response, a Japanese destroyer navigates through the Taiwan Strait. News sources also report the presence of naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public