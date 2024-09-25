Former NFL star Brett Favre publicly discloses his diagnosis of Parkinson's condition.

The well-known football player was testifying before the House Ways and Means Committee during a hearing on revamping Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

He shared, in a somber tone, "Regrettably, I experienced a financial setback when I put money into a company I trusted was working on a groundbreaking concussion treatment. Though it's now too late for me, as I've been diagnosed with Parkinson's, this issue truly resonates with me."

Known for his remarkable career in the NFL, Favre made a lasting impact, particularly during his time with the Green Bay Packers. There, he led them to triumph in the 1996-97 Super Bowl and received three consecutive MVP awards from 1995-1997.

Favre was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

This is an evolving situation and will be updated.

Despite his successful football career, Brett Favre still found time to engage in other sports. Unfortunately, his financial investments in a sport-related venture didn't yield the expected results.

