Former NFL star and two-time Super Bowl victor with the Miami Dolphins, Mercury Morris, passes away at 77 years old.

"His skills and passion made a permanent imprint on the sport, and his three Pro Bowl nominations just served to cement his status among football legends," the declaration stated.

Off the field, Mercury was a devoted dad, an affectionate brother, a faithful friend, and a cornerstone of the community. His influence extended far beyond football, touching countless lives during his stint in Miami.

Famous for his speed and electrifying running style, Morris racked up a personal best of 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns during the unprecedented undefeated Super Bowl-winning campaign in 1972.

Morris, together with Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka who amassed 1,117 yards, became the first pair of backs on the same team to break the 1,000-yard barrier in the same season in NFL history.

The subsequent season, Morris chalked up 954 yards and 10 touchdowns to aid Miami in securing back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

Morris and his 1972 teammates would celebrate with champagne following the demise of the last unbeaten team during that season.

"Morris left an indelible mark through his thrilling play, charismatic personality, and record-breaking achievements," the Dolphins commented in a statement. "He adored the Dolphins, their supporters, and the South Florida community, and will forever be revered as one of the greatest athletes to don the aqua and orange."

"Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and teammates as they commemorate his life and grieve his loss."

Picked by the Dolphins in the third round of the 1969 NFL Draft, Morris spent seven out of his eight NFL seasons in Miami, concluding his career with 4,133 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns.

Morris stands fourth on Miami's all-time rushing list with 3,877 yards, trailing Csonka (6,737), Ricky Williams (6,436), and Ronnie Brown (4,815).

Morris was inducted into the Dolphins’ Walk of Fame in 2013.

After his impressive career in football, Morris continued to positively impact the community, using his fame from the sport to make a difference off the field.

