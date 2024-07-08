Heavy transport - Former navy submarine has to pass bridge in Heidelberg

The around 350 metric ton U-Boat U17 is supposed to continue its journey to a museum in Sinsheim on the Neckar today. Plans call for the decommissioned steel colossus, which has been sorted out by the Navy, to leave Heidelberg on a floating pontoon in the direction of Eberbach. However, U17 needs to pass under the Old Bridge, but it is too low for transport there.

Therefore, the impressive vessel will be turned more than 70 degrees to the side for the maneuver. This maneuver through the historic landmark is considered technically challenging. The organizers of the Technology Museums Sinsheim Speyer expect numerous onlookers. After a final land leg, the approximately 50-meter-long relic is expected to reach Sinsheim on July 28.

The U-Boat U17, hailing from Germany's naval history, is destined for a museum in Rhineland-Palatinate's Sinsheim. Heidelberg, located in Baden-Württemberg, served as a temporary shelter for the decommissioned submarine. The Neckar river, known for its shipping lanes, poses a challenge due to the Old Bridge's low clearance. The U17, weighing around 350 metric tons, is an icon of Germany's defense technology. To overcome the bridge's height restriction, the submarine will undergo a significant turn in Sinsheim, a maneuver requiring precise navigation and engineering expertise.

