Heavy transport - Former naval submarine passes bridge in Heidelberg

The approximately 350 tonnes heavy U-Boat U17 passed a crucial point on its way to a museum in Sinsheim on the Neckar: the Old Bridge in Heidelberg. Since the bridge is too low for transportation, the impressive giant had to be turned by 73 degrees to the side, as the organizers of the Technology Museums Sinsheim Speyer had explained in advance. "This is a round arch bridge. The captain must therefore drive very precisely to pass through the middle," project leader Michael Einkorn had said. "We have to take on some water as ballast beforehand to get a little deeper."

The maneuver under the historic landmark went through smoothly and was considered technically challenging. The U-Boat, which had been sorted out by the Navy, was on its way to Heidelberg towards Eberbach.

The transport on land was scheduled to reach Sinsheim on July 28th. The approximately 50 meter long U-Boat had been in service since 1973 and was decommissioned by the Navy in 2010. More than a year ago, a port crane in Kiel lifted U17 onto a floating platform, which initially brought the steel giant of the 206A class to Speyer. There, weight was removed.

The entire project costs the Technology Museums around two million Euros, according to their statement, and is mainly financed through donations.

