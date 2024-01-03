Transfer - Former national team player Islacker strengthens VfB women's soccer team

Former national team player Mandy Islacker is joining the VfB Stuttgart women's soccer team in the Baden-Württemberg top division. The 35-year-old is "not only an enormous asset in sporting terms, but also on a personal level", said Sascha Glass, Sports Director for Girls' and Women's Football, in a club statement on Wednesday.

Islacker once played for FC Bayern Munich and, most recently, Viktoria Köln. She won Olympic gold with the German team in 2016 and was twice top scorer in the Bundesliga. She is looking forward to her new team-mates and the second half of the season together, explained the attacking player. "I can hardly wait for it to start soon."

Press release VfB Stuttgart

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de