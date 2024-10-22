Former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Forlan readies for his professional tennis debut

The 45-year-old, who hung up his soccer boots in 2019, will team up with men's singles 101st ranked Federico Coria at the Uruguay Open. This event is scheduled to take place from November 11 to November 17.

This tournament, which was previously triumphant by former US Open champion Juan Martín del Potro, falls under the ATP Challenger Tour, the secondary level of tennis competition.

During his 22-year tenure as a professional, Forlán enjoyed a successful soccer career, clinching titles such as the Premier League, Copa América, and Europa League, among others.

He was also recognized as the best player at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, securing the title of top goalscorer. Additionally, he won the European Golden Shoe, an award given to the continent's top league's leading scorer, on two occasions.

Last year, the Uruguayan started participating in tennis tournaments and has recently been competing in ITF Masters events in the 45+ age group, where he is ranked 108th worldwide.

According to Uruguay Open tournament director Diego López, speaking on the Tenistas Sin Saque podcast, "He has been preparing for a while, training a lot in tennis. I believe he deserves this opportunity."

It's not uncommon for soccer stars to switch to tennis. In 2017, Italian icon Paolo Maldini partook in a single doubles match on the ATP Challenger Tour following a formidable soccer career that saw him bag five Champions Leagues and seven Serie A titles. Regrettably, Maldini didn't fare as well with a racket as he did with a ball at his feet, losing the match 6-1, 6-1.

The player who has achieved the most in both sports is Rangel Rangelov. He participated in two Bulgarian cup finals in soccer and two Davis Cups between 1956 and 1967.

