Former law enforcement official attests to having physically assaulted a defenseless Tyre Nichols, subsequently fabricating the events.

Emmitt Martin III declared he was present during the traffic stop on January 7, 2023, witnessing Nichols being pulled over and manhandled out of his vehicle. Nichols fled, prompting Tadarrius Bean and Justin Smith to give chase, allegedly assaulting the 29-year-old without using handcuffs. Martin subsequently joined them in the attack.

“He was getting assaulted,” Martin stated on Tuesday.

Bean, Smith, and Demetrius Haley have pleaded not guilty to charges involving excessive force, failure to intervene, and obstruction of justice. The four men, alongside Desmond Mills Jr., were dismissed from their positions following Nichols' fatal incident. The graphic footage was made public, leading to federal indictments against the officers. Martin and Mills subsequently agreed to plea bargains and testified against their colleagues.

The five officers belonged to the Scorpion Unit, a squad dedicated to nabbing drug offenders, illegal weaponry, and violent criminals. Following Nichols' demise, the unit was disbanded.

Jurors watched video clips while Nichols' mother and stepfather, RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, waited outside the courtroom. Ms. Wells hadn't watched the footage, but Nichols' brother did.

Martin shared his frustration with Nichols fleeing, as the team had yet to secure any arrests that night.

“That's what he deserved, I thought,” Martin admitted.

Ex-officer admits, ‘He was vulnerable’

Prosecutor Kathryn Gilbert questioned Martin if officers had the right to use force out of anger.

“No ma’am,” Martin answered, stating that he should have intervened.

Martin tossed his body camera to the ground to hide evidence of their assault on Nichols. He confessed to kicking Nichols, while Mills employed a baton, and Martin punched Nichols at least five times with Bean and Smith holding him down. The officers simultaneously demanded him to surrender his hands.

“He was defenseless,” Martin said of Nichols.

Martin claimed he didn't inform Lt. Dewayne Smith about their use of force. Martin told Smith that Nichols was under the influence without evidence and implied that Nichols had attempted to drive into oncoming traffic and attack them during the traffic stop.

Martin testified that he had fabricated parts of the incident to justify his actions.

“I lied about his actions to defend my own,” Martin admitted.

He added that his colleagues concealed their misconduct, as they wouldn't rat out each other.

Martin acknowledged his plea deal, hoping for leniency during sentencing, as he couldn't bear living with a lie anymore.

“The truth must be exposed, and it was devouring me from the inside,” Martin told Gilbert. “I couldn’t live in this deceit anymore.”

During cross-examination, Martin admitted to sustaining injuries in November 2022 after being hit by a car. He had only returned to his team for four days before the Nichols' arrest. While Martin was away, he confessed to Justin Smith about his homicidal thoughts.

Martin also revealed his PTSD diagnosis, affected by sleep difficulties, paranoia, irritability, and anger issues.

Attorney John Keith Perry tried to expose inconsistencies between Martin's previous statements to investigators and his court testimony.

Perry zeroed in on Martin's word choices in court, arguing that they only surfaced after legal guidance. Martin admitted that he did not employ those words when speaking with internal affairs investigators from the time of the beating, claiming that he lied to the investigators.

Nichols, a Black man, experienced pepper spray and a stun gun attack during traffic stop, eventually running away, as per police footage. The five white officers, including Bean, Smith, and Mills, pursued and fatally beat him less than a block from his home, during which he pleaded for his mother.

Videos showed officers talking idly while Nichols grappled with his injuries. Nichols succumbed to his injuries three days later, on January 10, 2023.

An autopsy report revealed that Nichols, father of a 7-year-old boy, had sustained head blows, resulting in brain injuries and multiple cuts and bruises around his body.

The five officers were also indicted for second-degree murder in a state trial, pleading not guilty. Martin and Mills are anticipated to change their pleas, while a trial date in state court has yet to be announced.

