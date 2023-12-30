Former German ambassador: Putin wants to force us into dependency

Germany's former top diplomat in Moscow, Rüdiger von Fritsch, fears that Putin will continue his policy of violence in the event of a Russian victory in Ukraine. The former ambassador warns that the Kremlin leader is targeting the self-determination of the West. Kiev must therefore be given more support.

The former German ambassador to Russia, Rüdiger von Fritsch, urgently warns of far-reaching consequences in the event of a Russian success in Ukraine. "It would pave the way for a continuation of Vladimir Putin's neo-imperialist policy of violence," Fritsch told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper. A Russian victory would "not only be the end of a free, independent Ukraine", but Putin is also aiming for self-determination and freedom for the West as a whole.

It is therefore of fundamental importance that Ukraine is put in a position of strength before peace negotiations take place, Fritsch demanded. It is Putin's goal not only to force Ukraine, but "also us into dependency". However, this does not rule out the preparation of a peace process that emphasizes mutual security guarantees, as in the 1970s and 80s, said the diplomat.

In this context, the former head of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, called for greater support for Kiev and criticized the passive attitude of the Western allies. The message to Russian President Vladimir Putin should be that in the event of further attacks against civilian Ukrainian targets, Taurus cruise missiles would be delivered to Ukraine "the next day", Ischinger suggested in the online service X. The security expert called for the West to switch from "passive to active".

FDP defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann also called for more military aid for Ukraine. "Support remains on the agenda and this includes the delivery of the Taurus cruise missiles," she demanded in the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers. "Not continuing to support Ukraine with everything we can is negligent," warned Strack-Zimmermann. However, other European states would also have to participate.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has so far refused to deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. The Taurus has a range of more than 500 kilometers and would make it easier for Kiev to attack weapons depots and supply lines on Russian territory.

Source: www.ntv.de