Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbrandenburgberlinolympiawestern europegermanytournamentcsiequestrian sport

Former European champion Thieme takes part in tournament in Neustadt-Dosse

Former European champion André Thieme will be competing at the CSI Neustadt-Dosse in the new year. The 48-year-old, who is also part of the Olympic squad, will take part in the 22nd edition of the tournament from January 10th to 14th, as the organizers announced on Wednesday. Rene Dittmer, who...

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
Andre Thieme on the horse "Conacco" jumps over an obstacle in the Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia.....aussiedlerbote.de
Andre Thieme on the horse "Conacco" jumps over an obstacle in the Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Equestrian sport - Former European champion Thieme takes part in tournament in Neustadt-Dosse

Former European champion André Thieme will be competing at the CSI Neustadt-Dosse in the new year. The 48-year-old, who is also part of the Olympic squad, will take part in the 22nd edition of the tournament from January 10th to 14th, as the organizers announced on Wednesday. Rene Dittmer, who belongs to the top group in the World Cup ranking of the Western European League, will also be competing. The CSI in the Graf von Lindenau-Halle will once again be the first international equestrian event in Germany in 2024 and the prelude to the Olympic year.

For the first time, the indoor tournament will be held in cooperation with the stallion licensing, the selection of stallions for breeding, and the auction of the Brandenburg-Anhalt Horse Breeding Association.

CSI website

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß stands in the stadium before the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

VfB Stuttgart arrange test match against Fürth

In preparation for the second half of the season, VfB Stuttgart will play a test match against second division side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on January 6. The match (3.00 pm) will be played without spectators for organizational reasons, but will be streamed live, the Swabian Bundesliga club...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public