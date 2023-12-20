Equestrian sport - Former European champion Thieme takes part in tournament in Neustadt-Dosse

Former European champion André Thieme will be competing at the CSI Neustadt-Dosse in the new year. The 48-year-old, who is also part of the Olympic squad, will take part in the 22nd edition of the tournament from January 10th to 14th, as the organizers announced on Wednesday. Rene Dittmer, who belongs to the top group in the World Cup ranking of the Western European League, will also be competing. The CSI in the Graf von Lindenau-Halle will once again be the first international equestrian event in Germany in 2024 and the prelude to the Olympic year.

For the first time, the indoor tournament will be held in cooperation with the stallion licensing, the selection of stallions for breeding, and the auction of the Brandenburg-Anhalt Horse Breeding Association.

