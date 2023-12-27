Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors is dead

He headed the European Commission from 1985 to 1995. Now former EU Commission President Jacques Delors has died in his sleep at his home in Paris, according to his daughter Martine Aubry.

Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors is dead. The Frenchman, who headed the EU Commission from 1985 to 1995, died in Paris on Wednesday at the age of 98, his daughter Martine Aubry told the AFP news agency. "He died in his sleep this morning at his home in Paris," said the mayor of Lille.

Source: www.ntv.de