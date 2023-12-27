France - Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors is dead

Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors is dead. The Frenchman, who headed the EU Commission from 1985 to 1995 and is considered one of the founding fathers of the monetary union, died in Paris on Wednesday at the age of 98, his daughter Martine Aubry told the AFP news agency. "He died in his sleep this morning at his home in Paris," said the mayor of Lille.

Jacques Delors was a decisive driving force behind the EU single market

Born in Paris on July 20, 1925, the French socialist was Minister of Economy and Finance under President François Mitterrand from 1981 to 1984 before moving to Brussels in 1985. At the head of the European Commission, he was instrumental in reviving and promoting the idea of European integration. His achievements include the completion of the EU single market, the signing of the Schengen Agreement and the start of Economic and Monetary Union (EMU), which led to the introduction of the euro. Delors is therefore regarded as the architect of the modern EU.

In France, Delors renounced the Socialist presidential candidacy in 1995, although he had been considered the most promising candidate.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de