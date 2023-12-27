Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsbrusselsjacques delorseu commissioneuafpeu commission presidentdelorsmartine aubrydiedparisearlierlillefrançois mitterrandjacques

Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors dies

Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors is dead. The Frenchman, who headed the EU Commission from 1985 to 1995 and is considered one of the founding fathers of the monetary union, died in Paris on Wednesday at the age of 98, his daughter Martine Aubry told the AFP news agency. "He died...

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
Delors at a conference in Paris in November 2012.aussiedlerbote.de
Delors at a conference in Paris in November 2012.aussiedlerbote.de

Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors dies

Born in Paris on July 20, 1925, the French Socialist was Minister of Economy and Finance under President François Mitterrand from 1981 to 1984 before moving to Brussels in 1985. At the head of the EU Commission, he was instrumental in reviving and promoting the idea of European integration. His achievements include the completion of the EU single market, the signing of the Schengen Agreement and the start of Economic and Monetary Union (EMU), which led to the introduction of the euro. Delors is therefore regarded as the architect of the modern EU.

In France, Delors renounced the Socialist presidential candidacy in 1995, although he had been considered the most promising candidate.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Hot-Topics

Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors dies

Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors is dead. This was reported by the French news agency AFP on Wednesday, citing Delors' daughter Martine Aubry. French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to him on the online platform X as a "fighter for human justice".

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public
Wolfgang Schäuble.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Wolfgang Schäuble dies at the age of 81

There was great sadness in Germany and abroad at the death of Wolfgang Schäuble: the long-serving CDU politician died on Tuesday at the age of 81, as the Bundestag announced on Wednesday. Schäuble was the longest-serving member of the Bundestag and held numerous offices during his lifetime. In...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest