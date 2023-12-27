Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors dies

Born in Paris on July 20, 1925, the French Socialist was Minister of Economy and Finance under President François Mitterrand from 1981 to 1984 before moving to Brussels in 1985. At the head of the EU Commission, he was instrumental in reviving and promoting the idea of European integration. His achievements include the completion of the EU single market, the signing of the Schengen Agreement and the start of Economic and Monetary Union (EMU), which led to the introduction of the euro. Delors is therefore regarded as the architect of the modern EU.

In France, Delors renounced the Socialist presidential candidacy in 1995, although he had been considered the most promising candidate.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de