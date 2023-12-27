Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors dies
Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors is dead. This was reported by the French news agency AFP on Wednesday, citing Delors' daughter Martine Aubry. French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to him on the online platform X as a "fighter for human justice".
Source: www.stern.de