France - Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors dies
Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors is dead. This was reported by the French news agency AFP, citing Delors' daughter Martine Aubry.
French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to him on the online platform X as a "fighter for human justice".
Tweet Macron
More information coming soon.
Read also:
- Year of climate records: extreme is the new normal
- Precautionary arrests show Islamist terror threat
- UN vote urges Israel to ceasefire
- SPD rules out budget resolution before the end of the year
Source: www.stern.de