Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewseumartine aubryafppersonsfranceeuropejacques delorsemmanuel macronparis

Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors dies

Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors is dead. This was reported by the French news agency AFP, citing Delors' daughter Martine Aubry.

 and  James Williams
1 min read
Jacques Delors has died. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Jacques Delors has died. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

France - Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors dies

Former EU Commission President Jacques Delors is dead. This was reported by the French news agency AFP, citing Delors' daughter Martine Aubry.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to him on the online platform X as a "fighter for human justice".

Tweet Macron

More information coming soon.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest