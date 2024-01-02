Former Colonel Thiele: Compulsory military service could weaken the Bundeswehr

Threats from Russia or simply a lack of personnel. There are enough reasons to strengthen the Bundeswehr. However, the old model of compulsory military service is out of date, says former Colonel Thiele. He believes that a different approach would be a better solution.

In light of the war in Ukraine and the threat posed by Russia, Germany's defense has come back into focus in recent years - as has a return to compulsory military service. Military expert and former colonel Ralph Thiele does not think this is a good idea. The reintroduction could even have a negative impact, he writes in a guest article in "Focus". "Based on the current substance of the Bundeswehr, a short-term reintroduction of compulsory military service would considerably weaken the operational value of the German armed forces," says Thiele.

Here and now, the troops "lack a reception and training organization, material and equipment, as well as accommodation for any conscripts". In his article, Thiele advocates a "general compulsory service for women and men that is broadly anchored in society" and cites fire departments and aid organizations as examples alongside the Bundeswehr. Security and defense have long been more than just the Bundeswehr. "This is not possible without an amendment to the Basic Law."

Thiele also calls for incentives to convince young people of the general obligation to serve. "All those who volunteer to serve for a year should receive a bonus: for example, a reduction in the numerus clausus for university studies, the waiving of practical semesters or a reduction in the training period."

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces, Eva Högl, is also in favor of a general year of social service. "I also think that's a very good idea," Högl said on ARD, referring to corresponding proposals by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The SPD politician rejected calls for a return to compulsory military service in its traditional form.

"I don't think anyone wants the old conscription back," said Högl, adding that she was, however, open to "new concepts" whereby "all young people commit themselves to our state for a period of time". "I advocate discussing good alternatives" and "putting proposals on the table".

Personnel recruitment task force

She called for "thinking bigger" than in the past with compulsory military service. Existing voluntary services should also be included, including areas such as environmental protection or monument conservation. Högl also spoke positively about the Swedish model, where all young people are registered and conscripted, but only a few of them "who are fit enough and who want to" are actually called up.

Högl admitted that the Bundeswehr is currently having considerable problems recruiting personnel. "Many posts are unfilled," said the military commissioner. This is why Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has set up a recruitment task force. Its results should be evaluated as soon as they are available and "implemented swiftly".

The horrific wars in Ukraine and the Middle East showed "that defending peace, freedom and democracy is a task for society as a whole", continued Högl. This could not be "done by soldiers alone". Rather, "all citizens are called upon to defend our democracy", she said, calling for more commitment from society as a whole.

