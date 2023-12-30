World Darts Championship - Former champion Anderson fails against Dolan

Two-time world champion Gary Anderson was surprisingly eliminated from the World Darts Championship in the round of 16. The Flying Scotsman, as Anderson is known, lost 3:4 to Brendan Dolan.

The Northern Irishman is developing more and more into the favorite in the Alexandra Palace in London. Just two days earlier, he had defeated the Welsh former champion Gerwyn Price. Dolan is now in the quarter-finals and can compete again on New Year's Day.

Cross defeats Clayton with ease

Even a strong comeback after a false start was not enough for 53-year-old Anderson. The Scot was 2-0 down, then took a 3-2 lead and then lost the remaining two sets. The veteran Anderson made too many mistakes, especially in the seventh set. After his titles in 2015 and 2016, he will not be crowned again for the time being.

Former champion Rob Cross had previously reached the quarter-finals in commanding style. Voltage, as the Englishman Cross is known, won the round of 16 duel against Jonny Clayton (Wales) 4:0 and is aiming for his second title after 2018. He will face England's Chris Dobey in the quarter-finals. The latter had defeated defending champion Michael Smith.

Source: www.stern.de