Former BVB player faces potential exclusion from upcoming team

Since 2022, Nico Schulz hasn't stepped onto a football field. His contract with Borussia Dortmund (BVB) was terminated in 2021 following accusations of violence. Recently, he was training with regional league team Babelsberg, but that stint has also come to an end.

Footballer Nico Schulz has encountered yet another setback: Just a day after it became known that the left-back had been training with SV Babelsberg 03 for four weeks, the professional footballer who was let go by BVB was asked to leave. Katharina Dahme, the club's board chairman, told the 'Markische Allgemeine Zeitung' that "he will no longer train with us."

Dahme explained, "There was never any commitment from him here; it was just a temporary arrangement due to personal connections." His younger brother Gian Luca has been playing for Babelsberg for a year, and coach André Meyer was the U17 coach of Hertha BSC when Schulz still played in Berlin.

The day prior, Schulz expressed his gratitude to Babelsberg, telling the 'MAZ' that it's a "good team, everyone's fantastic." Babelsberg's sports director, Paul Bachmeyer, described Schulz as a "training guest" who "just kicks along a bit," a decision made in consultation with the coach and team council.

"We don't rely on Nico Schulz for sports purposes"

The club officials didn't provide reasons for why Schulz is no longer permitted to stay with the Brandenburg club. However, the public backlash following his joining Babelsberg in Potsdam is likely to have played a significant role. SV Babelsberg 03 is renowned for its social commitment. There was a lot of anger towards the club on social media.

Publicly, Schulz is a contentious figure due to allegations of domestic violence. The 31-year-old faced trial for serious bodily harm in three cases against his then pregnant ex-partner, who had accused him. The proceedings ended in February with a €150,000 fine to be donated to charitable organizations. Additionally, Schulz reportedly paid compensation to his ex-partner as part of an out-of-court settlement.

The Babelsbergers declined to comment on the court case. "I can't form an opinion on the topic, and as far as I know, the court hasn't either," said Bachmeyer. Dahme added, "We cannot take a position on the allegations against him because we lack insight into this matter." She emphasized, "We don't rely on Nico Schulz for sports purposes and he is not dependent on us."

Since summer 2023, Schulz has been without a club. BVB terminated his contract prematurely when his search for a new club proved unsuccessful. His last appearance was on May 7, 2022. In 2019, the wing-back moved to BVB from TSG Hoffenheim for €25 million. Before that, the Berlin native also played for Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hertha BSC. Schulz represented the national team 12 times between August 2018 and November 2020, scoring two goals.

