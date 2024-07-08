Soccer - Former Bayern star Thiago ends his career

Former Bayern professional Thiago Alcantara has retired from football. The 33-year-old Spaniard confirmed reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and bid farewell with a post on X, formerly Twitter, from active footballer life.

"I will always be ready to give back what was given to me. And I am grateful for the time I have enjoyed. Thank you, football. And thank you to all who accompanied me and made me a better player and person. Until soon, Thiago", wrote the former Champions League winner.

Thiago played for FC Liverpool in the previous season, but had been struggling with injuries towards the end. For FC Bayern, the technically skilled midfielder appeared in a total of 235 official games (31 goals, 37 assists) between 2013 and 2020. In addition to seven German championships and four titles in the DFB-Pokal, he won the trophy in the Königsklasse under the current Barça coach Hansi Flick in 2020. Thiago had already won the most important European club competition with FC Barcelona in 2011.

Thiago gained cult status in Munich due to a statement from the then Bayern coach Pep Guardiola in 2013, who, looking at the club's transfer strategy, demanded: "Thiago or nothing". The Bayern eventually signed the elegant technician for €25 million.

