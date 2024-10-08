Former bachelor relocates to the seasonal residence.

The atmosphere in the "summer retreat" is already heavy, but it becomes even thicker with the arrival of another pair, and the scent of potential conflict fills the air. Particularly, Sam Dylan might not be too pleased to see an old acquaintance, Oliver Sanne, showing up. Despite the significant changes in Oliver's appearance.

"Unexpected guest alert". A surprise for the established residents in the "Summer House of Celebrities". In the fifth episode of the ninth season - every Tuesday evening on RTL, a week later on TV on RTL - the initial substitute couple moves in. The guest is a familiar face in the reality TV world, despite the noticeable bulking up: It's Oliver Sanne. The 38-year-old was the Mr. Germany titleholder ten years ago and the "Bachelor" on RTL in 2015.

However, Sanne's physique has significantly expanded since his appearance as the Bachelor. His transformation was quite obvious in his appearances on "Kampf der Realitystars" in 2020 and "Ich bin ein Star - Die große Dschungelshow" in 2021. His partner Jil Rock, who has also made appearances on TV in the past, seems dwarfed next to Sanne's muscular figure. She was a candidate on "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" a decade ago.

Oliver Sanne and Jil Rock make their entrance with bold statements. He aims to "cash out" of the vacation home in Bocholt. And: "Those we don't get along with, we'll kick out!"

Sanne recons with an old friend

Oliver Sanne reconnects with an old friend in the summer house. He shared time with Sam Dylan at "Kampf der Realitystars" (KdR) and the Dschungelshow. What makes the reunion particularly awkward is that Dylan kicked Sanne out in the first episode of KdR with his nomination. Oliver also lost to Dylan in "Ich bin ein Star". "Do you have a stalking obsession with me?" Dylan exclaims upon seeing his frequent adversary again, questioning his recognition with all the enhancements.

Dylan immediately targets the newcomer. He greets him with "From the gloom into the summer house!" He feels Sanne's muscles: "My goodness, what's been fuelling you?" And he's not the only one the new couple places on their hit list. "Sam is a challenging candidate in my opinion," says Sanne. They had a good rapport in previous formats, but: "I always felt like he was planning to backstab me."

In the kitchen, Dylan sharpens his knife, aiming to oust Sanne, whom he sees as a formidable competitor, immediately. He makes plans with mastermind Raúl Richter to achieve this.

The arrival of Oliver Sanne and Jil Rock brings a new dynamic to the "Summer House of Celebrities"

During their reunion, Sam Dylan can't help but question Oliver's significant physical transformation and his history of adversarial encounters between them in various reality show competitions.

